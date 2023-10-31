It's the time of the year when only one ranking matters.

Hours before the calendar turns to November, the College Football Playoffs committee has released its initial top-25.

After a 6-2 (3-2 SEC) start for Tennessee, it debuts at No. 17 in the country.

This mark is good for sixth in the SEC behind just Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss Missouri, and LSU.

Last year, the Vols were ranked as No. 1 in the CFP's first ranking. However, losses to the Bulldogs and South Carolina led to a ranking of No. 6 heading into the postseason.

This marks the first time in school history the team has appeared in the opening ranking in consecutive seasons. Previously, the last time the team was ranked was on selection day in 2016 at No. 21.

This position is in-between the AP and Coaches polls released this week. Tennessee came in at No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 16 in the Coaches Poll after taking down Kentucky on the road last weekend.

Next, the Vols will face UConn at home before playing in their final three SEC matches. Kick-off is set for 12 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

A trip to No. 12 Missouri will follow before a home-stand against No. 2 Georgia and unranked Vanderbilt wrap up the regular season.

With Tennessee grabbing its sixth win in Lexington, bowl eligibility has already been claimed. The Vols are now set to go bowling in each of Josh Heupel's seasons as head coach.