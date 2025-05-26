Where Tennessee baseball is seeded in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

After being revealed as a host site and top 16 seed on Sunday night, the full 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket was revealed on Monday afternoon.

Tennessee baseball now knows what its path to defending its national title looks like.

Tennessee is matched up in its regional with Miami (Ohio), Cincinnati and Wake Forest.

Regionals are a true two-loss elimination format that is played until just one team is left. Tennessee has made it past the regional round every season a tournament has been held since 2019 when the Vols lost to North Carolina on the road.

If the Vols can survive their regional, they are matched up with the Fayetteville Regional for the super regional stage. If Arkansas wins its regional as the No. 3 national seed, Tennessee would go on the road to play in Fayetteville for a spot in the College World Series. If the Razorbacks are upset, the Vols would host a super regional in Knoxville.

Super regionals are scheduled to be held from Friday, June 6, to Monday, June 9. The eight winners will advance to the CWS in Omaha.

In the CWS, it is a two-loss elimination format until just two teams remain. Those pair of teams will face off in a best-of-three series to crown a national champion. The CWS will begin on Friday, June 13. The final series will begin on Saturday, June 21, and be played in consecutive days until the winner is crowned.

Last season, Tennessee went the distance, downing Texas A&M in the finals to hoist its first national championship. The Vols hosted both the regional and super regional stages on their way to Omaha.

In 2023, Tennessee went on the road for the regional and super regional stages to Clemson and Southern Miss, respectively. Despite the road trips, it still pushed its way to the CWS.

The other CWS appearance under Tony Vitello was in 2021 after the Vols hosted a regional and downed LSU in the super regionals in Knoxville. Tennessee has been to seven CWS in the program's history and three under Vitello.