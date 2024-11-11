Tennessee defense nearing ‘same goal’ with critical final stretch ahead

(Photo by Tennessee Athletics)

Count Dominic Bailey among those not surprised by Tennessee's defensive resurgence. The senior defensive lineman saw it coming at the end of last season, when he and a plethora of other players opted to come back for another season with the goal of winning the SEC and making the College Football Playoff. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM The No. 7 Vols (8-1, 5-1 SEC) are now on the cusp of making that happen. "Everybody came back with the same goal in mind," Bailey said. "Everybody wanted the same thing at the end of the road. We had one thing in mind and everybody is working towards that." Tennessee is atop the league standings and in firmly in the playoff picture with three games left and its most critical stretch ahead.

The Vols, winners of four-straight since losing to Arkansas more than a month ago. Since that defeat, Tennessee's triumphs include rivals Florida and Alabama with at least one more resume booster left. That game is No. 3 Georgia (7-2, 5-2) at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) in what could serve as a playoff elimination game, at least for one team. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 28-10 loss at Ole Miss, leaving them with little margin for error the rest of the way. A path would remain for Tennessee if it lost, but it would be a narrow one. With all of that on the table, the Vols are--at least publicly--aren't making the stage any bigger than it is. "Every week, you have the opportunity to play the biggest game of the season. It's the only one that's on your schedule," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "You better be in the present. That's what we focus on, no matter who the opponent is. We understand the quality of the opponent that we're playing this week. Focused on the here-and-now. Your preparation and practice matter. Get ready to go play this game Saturday night."