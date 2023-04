Defensive back Derek Taylor announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Monday, becoming the third Tennessee player to transfer since the portal opened last week.

Tennessee is down a player in the secondary.

A Greenbrier, Tennessee native, Taylor joined the Tennessee football program as a preferred walk-on in the 2022 signing class.

A former three-star safety prospect out of Greenbrier High School, Taylor did not see any playing time in his lone season with the Vols.

He joins Tennessee punter Kolby Morgan and defensive lineman Amari McNeil in the portal.