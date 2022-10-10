Tennessee senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on a felony assault charge on Sunday following the Vols' 40-13 win over LSU.

According to a report from the Knox County Sheriff's Office that was first reported by the Knoxville News-Sentinel late Sunday night, the alleged victim claimed he had accidentally entered McCollough's apartment and apologized upon realizing his mistake. After leaving, the alleged victim claimed that McCollough punched him, subsequently causing him to fall down the stairs.

McCollough, a four-year starter for Tennessee, has appeared in 32 games. Through five games in 2022, he has recorded 23 total tackles.

The news of McCollough's arrest comes less than a week before the No. 6 Vols host No. 3 Alabama in a critical SEC matchup at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Tennessee has not released a statement on the matter, but head coach Josh Heupel is slated to speak with local media for his weekly Monday press conference at 12:15 p.m.

