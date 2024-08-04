Tennessee's secondary suffered a blow early in fall camp this weekend.

Just three practices in, defensive back Jourdan Thomas, who was expected to compete for the starting spot at STAR, will miss the season with a right knee injury sustained in the third practice of fall camp on Saturday, according to a report from VolQuest Sunday.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Thomas accounted for 18 tackles last season, splitting time between safety and STAR as a sophomore. He has appeared in 25 games in two seasons.

Thomas made his first career start at STAR against Georgia late last season and was vying for a bigger role at the position.

Christian Harrison and highly touted freshman Boo Carter have practiced at the position with Christian Charles and Will Brooks being other potential options.

It is the second time in as many seasons that Tennessee has dealt with injuries at the position after losing Tamarion McDonald and Warren Burrell late in the 2023 season.

Building depth at STAR has been an emphasis since spring practices.

"We really worked hard between Jourdan Thomas and Christian Harrison and Boo Carter, but if I am being honest we have worked everybody at that position because it is super important," Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks said last week. "We lost two within the span of a week a year ago and we don't ever want to be in that situation again. Those three guys I mentioned are very versatile in our defense. They are good athletes. They are tough guys.

"They also have some cover ability. It is probably one of the more challenging positions on our defense and I am super excited about the three guys I just mentioned."

Tennessee held its fourth practice of fall camp on Sunday, 27 days before it opens its season against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

With two weeks of fall camp left, how the coaching staff handles the reps at STAR will be something to monitor.