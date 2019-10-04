Tennessee has dismissed sophomore linebacker Jeremy Banks.

Just days after a police dash-cam video went viral where the Memphis native threatened officers, Jeremy Pruitt opted to remove Banks from the program due a confluence of poor behavior.

"While I will continue to support Jeremy in the next steps in his life, information I recently received made it clear that this decision is in the best interest of the football program and the university,” Pruitt said in a statement.

There is no indication that Banks has been arrested again.

On Wednesday evening, Tennessee dealt with the fallout from Banks’ off field issue following the win over Chattanooga last month. Banks was arrested for an outstanding warrant and processed to become increasingly angry with cops on his way to jail. The sophomore’s ugly comments included saying, “Where I’m from we shoot at cops,” and “Y’all don’t want to see me without that badge.”

After the video was released to the public, Banks released a statement saying, "I deeply regret my language and attitude in the video. I have great respect for our police men and women, and I am embarrassed by my actions that night. That’s not who I am. I promise to be a better representative for the University of Tennessee moving forward.”

Banks is now the third inside linebacker Tennessee has lost in the last 10 days, as Will Ignont and Shanon Reid both entered the transfer portal during the bye week.

In his Tennessee career, Banks finished with two interceptions, both in the win over the Mocs, and seven tackles, as well as 52 carries for 185 yards and three touchdowns as a tailback in 2018.