The stage is nearly set for Tennessee.

The Vols (22-9, 11-7 SEC), who dropped their regular season finale, 79-70 at Auburn on Saturday, will be the No. 5 seed in the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

A double-bye as well as a fourth and possible three seed were in play for Tennessee early Saturday, but its loss–coupled with Missouri and Kentucky wins–regulated the Vols to play on the second day of the tournament on Thursday.

The Vols will face the winner of No. 12 seed South Carolina and No. 13 seed Ole Miss at 3 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Tennessee swept the Gamecocks (11-20, 4-14) by a combined 83 points in two of their regular season meetings. The Vols won the most recent meeting 85-45 in Knoxville on Feb. 25.

In their lone regular season matchup, Tennessee beat the Rebels 63-59 in Oxford on Dec. 28, 2022.

South Carolina and Ole Miss (11-20, 3-15) will play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.