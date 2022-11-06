For the first time this season, Tennessee has moved down in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Following the Vols' 27-13 loss to Georgia at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Tennessee dropped from the No. 2 spot to No. 5 in the poll on Sunday.

Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) held on to No. 1 after leaving little doubt in the win.

Tennessee remained the second-highest ranked SEC team with LSU moving up eight spots to No. 7 after beating Alabama and handing the Crimson Tide their second loss of the season, 32-31, in overtime late Saturday night.

Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) also descended in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll, going from No. 3 to No 5.

The Vols came in at No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings last Tuesday and are expected to fall there as well, but their playoff hopes are well intact after both No. 6 Alabama and No. 4 Clemson lost Saturday.

The next round of College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Tennessee hosts Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. ET on CBS.