Tennessee drops in AP Top 25 poll after Georgia loss
For the first time this season, Tennessee has moved down in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Following the Vols' 27-13 loss to Georgia at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Tennessee dropped from the No. 2 spot to No. 5 in the poll on Sunday.
Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) held on to No. 1 after leaving little doubt in the win.
Tennessee remained the second-highest ranked SEC team with LSU moving up eight spots to No. 7 after beating Alabama and handing the Crimson Tide their second loss of the season, 32-31, in overtime late Saturday night.
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) also descended in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll, going from No. 3 to No 5.
The Vols came in at No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings last Tuesday and are expected to fall there as well, but their playoff hopes are well intact after both No. 6 Alabama and No. 4 Clemson lost Saturday.
The next round of College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Tennessee hosts Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. ET on CBS.
