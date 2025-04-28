Tennessee drops in latest D1Baseball Top 25

Tennessee baseball dropped its second-straight series at LSU over the weekend and then dropped in the rankings on Monday.

The Vols, who let a three-run lead slip away in the ninth inning on Friday, before evening the series on Saturday and getting run-ruled in the rubber match Sunday, fell six spots to No. 12 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25.

It is the first time this season that Tennessee (35-9, 13-8 SEC) has been ranked outside of the top 10 in the poll.

The Vols are the sixth highest ranked team from the SEC this week.

Texas remained at No. 1 after a series sweep of Texas A&M, and LSU ascended to No. 2.

Georgia moved up one spot to No. 9 and Auburn entered the top 10 at No. 10, with Arkansas falling to No. 11 in the wake of a series loss at Florida.

Tennessee will host Auburn in a three-game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend.

The Vols are looking to bounce back after losing three of their last four series, including consecutive series at home to Texas A&M and Kentucky.

Tennessee got two strong performances from its Friday and Saturday starters in Liam Doyle and Marcus Phillips against the Tigers.

Doyle pitched 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit before two errors opened the way for a six-run LSU bottom of the ninth to win 6-3 late Friday.

Phillips turned in 6.2 innings with just three hits and two runs allowed, while Cannon Peebles had five RBIs. The Vols scored six runs in the eighth to win 9-3 on Saturday.

Tennessee had no answers on the mound in the series finale Saturday, giving up 13 hits in a 12-2 loss in eight innings.

“Some guys just looked unsure of themselves throwing the ball,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “Could have made a couple different plays behind them, but I don’t think that’s as big of a difference as again, reverting back to the guys that were just unsure of themselves with the baseball.”

The Vols play Northern Kentucky on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) before their clash with Auburn.

Tennessee still has series against No. 15 Vanderbilt and at No. 11 Arkansas remaining.