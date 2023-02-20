Tennessee is down in the national rankings for the second-straight week.

Following an emotional week that saw the Vols upset No. 1 Alabama at home before losing to unranked Kentucky for the second time this season, Tennessee fell one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll to No. 11 on Monday.

After losing back-to-back games at the buzzer against Vanderbilt and Missouri, the Vols used an elite defensive performance to take down the Crimson Tide who were previously unbeaten in conference play, 68-59, at Thompson-Boling Arena last Wednesday.

Tennessee was unable to ride the momentum of that victory, though.

Down two key starters in wing Josiah-Jordan James and forward Julian Phillips for the second-straight game, the Vols (20-7, 9-5 SEC) could not overcome a slow shooting start that led to a 20-point halftime deficit against Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Saturday.

Guards Santiago Vescovi and Jahmai Mashack scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, and helped Tennessee claw back in the second half, but it couldn't quite close the gap in a 66-54 defeat.

As for the rest of the league, Alabama dropped to No. 2 while the Vols’ next opponent, Texas A&M, reentered the rankings at No. 25.

Tennessee and Texas A&M (20-7, 12-2) play on Tuesday at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Aggies currently hold second place in the SEC standings.