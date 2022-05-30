Tennessee earns No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament

Tennessee has earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, the NCAA announced on Monday at noon when it revealed the bracket for the 2022 field.

The Knoxville Regional consists of one-seed Tennessee (53-7), two-seed Georgia Tech (34-22), third-seed Campbell (40-17) and four-seed Alabama State (34-23).

The Vols will play Alabama State on Friday night, while Georgia Tech and Campbell will play each other earlier in the day.

The winner of the Knoxville Regional will face the winner of the Statesboro Regional. Georgia Southern, the No. 16 national seed, is hosting Notre Dame, Texas Tech and UNC Greensboro.

If the Vols handle business this weekend in the Knoxville Regional, the winner of the Statesboro Regional will come to Knoxville for Super Regionals.

Tennessee enters the NCAA Tournament coming off a clean sweep of the SEC. The Vols won the SEC regular-season title, and then won the SEC Tournament for the first time since 1995 on Sunday with an 8-5 win over Florida.