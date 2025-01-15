Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. officially declares for NFL Draft

He made the announcement on Instagram that he will forgo is final season of college eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

After three years with Tennessee , star LEO James Pearce Jr. is headed to the NFL.

If Pearce is selected as a first-round pick, it would be the second time Josh Heupel has produced a talent to go in the opening round. It would follow Darnell Wright going as the No. 10 overall selection to the Bears after the 2022 season.

Pearce is coming off a junior season filled with hype. In 13 games, he posted 38 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He forced and recovered a goal line fumble against Florida, as well, in a game that would ultimately go to overtime before Tennessee won.

For the year, Pearce was named a Bednarik Award, Lombardi Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Semifinalist. He was also named an All-SEC First-Team member by coaches.

HIs best collegiate season came in his sophomore campaign, though. In 2023, Pearce played in every game and recorded just 28 tackles but earned 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He also returned an interception for a touchdown in the Citrus Bowl win over Iowa. He forced two fumbles as a sophomore, as well.

This season, he was named an All-SEC First-Team member by both the AP and coaches.

As a freshman, Pearce once again played in 13 games but didn't get much defensive run. He managed five tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks.