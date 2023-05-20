The 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament field is set.

Tennessee will begin its defense of the 2022 tournament title as a No. 7 seed and will face No. 10 seed Texas A&M on Tuesday at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama.

The No. 18 Vols (38-17) took its final series of the regular season at No. 13 South Carolina this weekend and won 11 of their last 15 games in conference play, including series wins over Vanderbilt and Kentucky.

With the better record against the league's highest seeded teams during the regular season, Tennessee won the tiebreaker with Alabama and Kentucky.

The Vol swept the Aggies on March 24-26 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Texas A&M is coming off of a series win over Mississippi State.

The game will be single elimination and a Tennessee win would advance it to face No. 2 seed Arkansas, the league's co-champions in a double elimination stage.

Tennessee entered the last week as a projected No. 2 seed in the Morgantown, West Virginia regional with West Virginia, Notre Dame and Rider according to D1Baseball but improved its resume with a series win against a ranked South Carolina team.

The Vols are ranked No. 17 in RPI and have a 9-9 record against top 25 RIP teams this season. Tennessee can further improve its chances of hosting a regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium with a strong showing at the SEC Tournament.

First pitch between Tennessee and Texas A&M is set for 1:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.