Tennessee excited to be thrown in the fire at top-ranked Ole Miss

It didn’t take long for Tennessee to be thrown into the fire of conference play.

The Vols hosted South Carolina this past weekend and proceeded to sweep the Gamecocks. They hit 10 home runs and struck out 30 hitters as they outscored their SEC East foe 23-5 over three games.

Carolina is traditionally one of the best programs in the country, but are a bit down at the moment. That’s not the case for perennial powers Ole Miss and Vanderbilt, who Tennessee now turns its attention to for back-to-back road series.

The Rebels (16-4, 2-1 SEC) are currently the top-ranked team in D1 Baseball’s Top 25, while the Commodores (18-2, 3-0 SEC) are ranked No. 4, respectively. Tennessee (20-1, 3-0 SEC) sits at No. 5.

“I think the guys like it,” Tony Vitello told the media Thursday. “That doesn’t mean that they’re cocky or they think they’re going to win every game, or they’re looking ahead, or let’s do this or that, but I think they want to be tested and they want to be challenged. It doesn’t matter what the brand name of the opponent is, if you’re home or away, you’re going to be challenged.

“Guys on our team look forward to it and like when the fire is a little hotter and they’ll have a chance to prove that.”

Before Tennessee turns its attention to a trip to Nashville next weekend to take on in-state rival Vanderbilt, it must handle business in Oxford this weekend against No. 1 Ole Miss.

The Rebels feature one of the best offenses in the country. They rank eighth nationally in slugging percentage, ninth in scoring, 11th in runs, 14th in on-base percentage and 15th in home runs.

“It’s always going to be difficult dealing with any SEC lineup,” Tennessee reliever Redmond Walsh said. “They’re the top team in the country for a reason. One through nine, you can’t really have any lapses, you can’t just pitch around anybody, so that’s the thing, you have to go into it thinking every guy is a leadoff hitter, every guy is a three-hole hitter. They’re experienced and you have to compete every single at-bat.”