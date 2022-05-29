Tennessee faces Florida in SEC Tournament Championship Game
HOOVER, Ala. — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (52-7) takes on Florida in the SEC Tournament Championship Game.
The Vols are looking to win their first SEC Tournament since 1995.
First pitch: 3 p.m. ET
Watch: ESPN2
Listen: Click here
Live stats: Click here
Starting Lineup
Starting Pitchers
Tennessee's starting pitcher: Senior RHP Camden Sewell (6-1, 2.93 ERA, .95 WHIP) made his first start of the season and his 24th appearance.
Sewell's season stats entering the game: 43.0 IP, 33 H, 15 R, 14 ER, 8 BB, 40 K, .214 opponent batting average
Florida's starting pitcher: Freshman LHP Carsten Finnvold (1-0, 16.62 ERA, 2.77 WHIP) made his first start start of the season and his fifth appearance.
Finnvold's season stats entering the game: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 3 K, .316 opponent batting average
Key Plays
Where Tennessee is ranked this week:
Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)
USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)
D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)
Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (-)
NCBWA: No. 1 (-)
Baseball America: No. 1 (-)
This Week's Schedule
Thursday, May 26
SEC Tournament – 8-seed Vanderbilt (1) vs. 1-seed Tennessee (10)
Friday, May 27
SEC Tournament – 4-seed LSU (2) vs. 1-seed Tennessee (5)
Saturday, May 28
SEC Tournament – 1-seed Tennessee (12) vs. 12-seed Kentucky (2)
Sunday, May 29
SEC Tournament Title Game – 1-seed Tennessee vs. 7-seed Florida -- 3 p.m. ET