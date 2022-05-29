 VolQuest - Tennessee faces Florida in SEC Tournament Championship Game
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-29 13:45:11 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Tennessee faces Florida in SEC Tournament Championship Game

Ben McKee • VolQuest
Staff Writer

HOOVER, Ala. — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (52-7) takes on Florida in the SEC Tournament Championship Game.

The Vols are looking to win their first SEC Tournament since 1995.

First pitch: 3 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN2

Listen: Click here

Live stats: Click here

Starting Lineup

Starting Pitchers

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Senior RHP Camden Sewell (6-1, 2.93 ERA, .95 WHIP) made his first start of the season and his 24th appearance.

Sewell's season stats entering the game: 43.0 IP, 33 H, 15 R, 14 ER, 8 BB, 40 K, .214 opponent batting average

Florida's starting pitcher: Freshman LHP Carsten Finnvold (1-0, 16.62 ERA, 2.77 WHIP) made his first start start of the season and his fifth appearance.

Finnvold's season stats entering the game: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 3 K, .316 opponent batting average

Key Plays

Where Tennessee is ranked this week:

Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)

D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)

Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (-)

NCBWA: No. 1 (-)

Baseball America: No. 1 (-)

This Week's Schedule

Thursday, May 26

SEC Tournament – 8-seed Vanderbilt (1) vs. 1-seed Tennessee (10)

Friday, May 27

SEC Tournament – 4-seed LSU (2) vs. 1-seed Tennessee (5)

Saturday, May 28

SEC Tournament – 1-seed Tennessee (12) vs. 12-seed Kentucky (2)

Sunday, May 29

SEC Tournament Title Game – 1-seed Tennessee vs. 7-seed Florida -- 3 p.m. ET

