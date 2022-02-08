Tennessee feeling like 'home' for OL Paris Patterson

East St. Louis offensive lineman Paris Patterson was in attendance for Tennessee’s Junior Day in late January. The 6-foot-5, 330 pounder enjoyed the day and has taken notice of the new ‘vibe’ on Rocky Top.

“It’s an amazing feeling. This place really feels like home,” the 2023 prospect said. “Guys are welcoming you with open arms. I’ve really got a good feel for the environment here and I really feel like it could be home, or a second home away from home for me.”

Tennessee offered the four-star early in May of last year and it came just a few days after offering teammate Miles McVay, who was also on campus for the Junior Day. Since the time, Patterson has been focused on learning the staff and the culture they have brought to Knoxville.

“I’m buying into what they are telling me. They are giving me some good knowledge,” the lineman said of Tennessee’s coaches. “I’m very confident in this staff and think they have the opportunity to take this team to the next level.”

The Vols already have one offensive lineman hailing from East St. Louis High School in Javontez Spraggins. With the connection readily available, the prospect has been able to get the inside scoop on everything happening on The Hill.

“He came in here and got to work – starting some as a true freshman,” Patterson said of his former teammate. “He’s been mentoring me a little bit. He’s been giving me some tips so I can come in and start as a freshman too.”