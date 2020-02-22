Lackawanna Community College athlete De'Jahn Warren has seen his recruitment go from stagnant to some movement and now the speed is accelerating. His first bigtime offer came from Tennessee assistant Joe Osovet and the phone calls and interest from others followed.

"It was big for me because two years ago, I was not playing football so to get that offer from an SEC school was major," Warren said.

Warren was originally part of the 2017 class, but reclassified to the 2018 class. At that point, it's been a winding road that led him to the JUCO route, where he has seen growth in all areas.

"Everything from the classroom, to the weight room to the football field," Warren said. "I've learned a lot about myself through all of this. I've just put in the work and it's started to pay off."

So what does the 6-foot and 190 pound Warren do well? He's not short on confidence and believes he will add to any school he plays for.

"Anything and everything," Warren said. "Not to sound cocky, but I feel like I can do anything the coach asks me to do. Its my first year playing corner, but I'm physical and I can cover and I can tackle. Just anything my coach asks, I get it done."

Osovet saw the potential in him and got on him early. Tennessee's staff agreed and offered him.

"They pinpointed my physicality, my ball skills, my technique, the way I can stack receivers and stay on top of the ball," Warren said. "Those are the things I can think of off the top of my head that they told me."