Following series sweeps over Vanderbilt and Mississippi State and a mid-week win over Bellarmine, Tennessee held a seven-game win streak.

With a series against Georgia on the horizon, the Vols welcomed Wofford to Knoxville in an attempt to stay in the win column.

Tennessee (31-14) ultimately pushed past the Terriers (32-12) 13-3 in seven innings to extend the stretch to eight.

Tuesday's clash wasn't the making of a typical out-of-conference game, though.

While most mid-week battles at this point in the season feature below-average competition, Wofford entered as a solid baseball team. The Terriers sat tied for first in the Southern Conference standings and had already taken down other Power Five programs.

The Vols didn't fall into the trap, though. Instead, it used an effective day at the plate to come out on top.

This stellar approach led to 13 runs on .414 hitting and a .556 average with runners in scoring position.

The biggest outburst of runs came in the sixth.

With the game still in reach for Wofford, Tennessee plated six runs in the inning. This not only put the game out of reach but enacted the run rule in the following frame.

The runs in the inning came off the bat of Hunter Ensley, Jared Dickey and Dylan Dreiling. Dreiling's RBI came on a three-run shot with the others dropping in the outfield for singles.

Although Dreiling had the biggest hit of the night, Dickey was the most successful at the plate throughout the course of the game. He finished 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and two runs.

His three knocks tied a career-high. He stole a base, as well.

While Tennessee dominated at the plate, the pitching staff did a solid job of keeping Wofford at bay.

The Terriers scored just three runs while hitting .174 at the plate and failing to earn a hit with two outs.

While the Vols typically pitch a large number of pitchers over the course of mid-week games, Tony Vitello instead opted to ride out his hot arms.

To start the game, Zander Sechrist pitched 2.2 innings while giving up a hit, no runs and forcing three strikeouts.

Then, AJ Russell came in to pitch 2.1 innings while giving up no hits, a run and striking out five.

Jacob Bimbi came in to relieve Russell in the sixth where Wofford did all of its damage, though. The Terriers scored three runs in the frame. However, Aaron Combs silenced the attack following this.

In the seventh, Kirby Connell, Andrew Behnke and Jake Fitzgibbons combined to sit down the side in order to wrap up the game.

As a unit, the pitching staff struck out 11 batters in seven innings to ensure the victory.

Next, Tennessee will travel to Athens to face Georgia in a weekend series. Andrew Lindsey will likely get the ball on Friday as the team attempts to build upon its current win streak.