Tennessee-Florida State College World Series game time announced
Tennessee will begin its College World Series run against Florida State on Friday.
The No. 1 overall seed Vols, who beat Evansville on Sunday to punch their ticket to the CWS for the third time in four years under head coach Tony Vitello, are set to face the 8-seed Seminoles at 7 p.m. ET at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.
The game will air on ESPN.
Tennessee (55-12) is 5-1 in the postseason, sweeping the Knoxville Regional before needing to beat the Purple Aces in a winner-take-all Game 3 in the Knoxville Super Regional.
The Vols' lineup combined for a program postseason single-game record seven home runs, including two each from Christian Moore and Dalton Bargo while left-handed pitcher Zander Sechrist turned in a career-high 6.1 innings with six hits and one unearned run allowed with six strikeouts in a 12-1 triumph.
Meanwhile, Florida State (47-15) has won five-straight games since the Tallahassee Regional, beating UConn in two games to earn the Seminoles' first CWS bid since 2019 and the first under second-year head coach Link Jarrett.
Jarrett was previously the head coach at Notre Dame when the Fighting Irish upset top-seeded Tennessee in the 2022 Knoxville Super Regional.
CWS opening round game times, TV assignments announced
In bracket one, North Carolina (47-14) and Virginia (46-15) will meet in an ACC vs. ACC clash to open the CWS at 2 p.m.
Kentucky (45-14), which will play in its first ever CWS, will draw the winner of Georgia and N.C. State, which is being played in Game 3 of the Athens Super Regional on Monday night, on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Florida (34-28) and Texas A&M (49-13) are set to play for the fourth time this season in an all SEC Game 4 in the night cap on Saturday at 7 p.m.
All games will air on ESPN.
