April 13 was a notable day for Tennessee football fans as spring practice came to a conclusion following the annual Orange and White spring game. As excited as fans and spectators were to see where the Vols are within their program's development, this was not the only event in relations to the Big Orange. Alexander Johnson, commonly known as 'A.J.,' was set to be inducted into the Gainesville (Ga.) Athletic Hall of Fame. Johnson was a graduate of Gainesville High School before enrolling at Tennessee, where he played during his collegiate years. VolReport was in attendance for the ceremony.

A.J. Johnson at Gainesville High School. (Rivals.com)

AJ was quite the athlete in high school while excelling in football and basketball. Although Johnson didn't immediately start on Friday nights, he says he's always been a big believer that when your chance arises, take full advantage. One of the first games where Johnson saw significant playing time, he finished with 14 tackles. Although the freshman didn't know that at the time, the roar of the Red Elephant fans gave a tip of the hat to that stat line. Johnson was a tackling machine who grew into a leadership role. You didn't have to look far to find out who the leader of the pack was on defense and he often led in silence by allowing actions and habits on the field to speak volumes. The high-motored defender would choose to take his talents to Knoxville, after being given a four-star rating by Rivals.com, to further his education as well as continue playing the game of football.

Nov 24, 2012; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers player A.J. Johnson (45) scores a touchdown against Kentucky Wildcats safety Mikie Benton (31) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

Just like in high school, Johnson was not immediately a starter for the Vols' defense. However, he made the most of his opportunities. Not only did Johnson become a starter by year's end, he finished the season being named a Freshman All-American. That is not an easy feat, especially in the SEC. When Johnson enrolled at Tennessee, he came in with another talented and sought out prospect at the linebacker position. Also a four-star, Curt Maggitt would form a bond with Johnson that still is locked in to this day. Maggitt even made the trip to attend Johnson's ceremony as one of the two speakers who would do the inducting.

Former Vol LB Curt Maggitt helps inducting former teammate, friend Alexander Johnson. (Dale Dowden/VolReport.com (Dale Dowden/VolReport.com)

These two wrecked plenty of havoc for opposing offenses and became lifelong friends during their time in college, commonly known as 'Chief and Foolie' to many. Maggitt shared the impact that Johnson has had on his life, and even shared a few moments that the two have shared over the years. Maggitt told the audience that he realized he was dealing with someone who was 'different,' when he didn't wake up to his alarm on reporting day. Johnson didn't leave his guy behind. He made sure that Maggitt was up and attended their mandatory check-in. They were both freshman linebackers competing for the same job. That moment from Johnson stuck in the mind of Maggitt, and a brotherhood was born, whether the two knew it at that time or not. A former coach of Johnson also spoke on the line backer's talent, character, integrity and always willing to work to be the best 'him' he can be.

Alexander Johnson and his son. (Dale Dowden/VolReport.com)