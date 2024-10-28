Tennessee football announces it will wear black jerseys against Kentucky

in other news
The Saturday after Halloween, Tennessee football will be decked out in black jerseys while hosting Kentucky.
This is the first time this season the Vols will wear their black uniforms and helmets and the second time they've strayed from the typical orange or white sets after opening the season with Smokey Greys.
The Vols are currently 4-1 all-time in black jerseys dating back to 2009 when a Lane Kiffin-led squad debuted a version of them. They would not return until 2021 in Josh Heupel's first season but have been worn every year since.
The black helmet debuted in 2022 against Kentucky in a dominant win. The team is 2-0 with black helmets.
Tennessee is a combined 178-100 in the five games it has worn black jerseys. Against the Wildcats in 2022, the Vols won 44-6 to stay undefeated and move to No. 1 in the ensuing College Football Playoffs ranking.
HISTORY
2009 - Tennessee 31, South Carolina 13
2021 - Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20
2021 - Tennessee 17, Georgia 41
2022 - Tennessee 44, Kentucky 6
2023 - Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20
