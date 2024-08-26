TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The No. 15 Vols' season opener against Chattanooga (12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network) has sold out, Tennessee athletics director Danny White said on X Monday morning.

Tennessee, which previously announced sell outs for 2024 home games against Kent State (Sept. 7), Florida (Oct. 12), Alabama (Oct. 19), Kentucky (Nov. 2) and Mississippi State (Nov. 9), has now sold out 13-straight games, a streak that dates back to the Vols' third game of the 2022 season vs. Akron.

Tennessee sold out all seven home games last season and six in 2022. The Vols led the SEC in total home attendance and average home attendance with 713,405 and 101,915, respectively.

The school announced in April that is had sold out its season ticket allotment of 70,500 for the second-straight season.

Single-game tickets are still available for Tennessee's game against UTEP on Nov. 23.