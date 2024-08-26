PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Tennessee football announces sellout for season opener vs. Chattanooga

Tennessee has extended its home sellout streak.
Tennessee has extended its home sellout streak. (Tennessee Athletics)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee's sellout streak at Neyland Stadium will continue on Saturday.

The No. 15 Vols' season opener against Chattanooga (12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network) has sold out, Tennessee athletics director Danny White said on X Monday morning.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee, which previously announced sell outs for 2024 home games against Kent State (Sept. 7), Florida (Oct. 12), Alabama (Oct. 19), Kentucky (Nov. 2) and Mississippi State (Nov. 9), has now sold out 13-straight games, a streak that dates back to the Vols' third game of the 2022 season vs. Akron.

Tennessee sold out all seven home games last season and six in 2022. The Vols led the SEC in total home attendance and average home attendance with 713,405 and 101,915, respectively.

The school announced in April that is had sold out its season ticket allotment of 70,500 for the second-straight season.

Single-game tickets are still available for Tennessee's game against UTEP on Nov. 23.

–––––

