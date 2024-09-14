Tennessee football breaks total offense record against Kent State

in other news
Tennessee's offense had time for one more broken record on a night full of them Saturday.
Leading Kent State 71-0 in the fourth quarter, running back Hunter Barnes' 12-yard run broke the program's total offense record with 733 yards, topping the previous record of 724 yards set vs. Missouri in 2022.
Tennessee broke the 24-year-old record for points in a quarter after a 37-point first quarter and the modern era record for total points with 71, which it set with Max Gilbert's 21-yard field goal with six minutes, 59 seconds left in the fourth.
The No. 7 Vols (2-0) have scored 50 or more points in their first three games after opening the season with a 69-0 win over Chattanooga and a 51-10 rout of previously ranked NC State in Charlotte last week.
Tennessee reached the 50-point threshold on Dylan Sampson's 14-yard touchdown run with less than eight minutes left in the second quarter.
Sampson tied the modern era program record for rushing touchdowns by a Vols running back with four.
