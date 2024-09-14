Tennessee football breaks total offense record against Kent State

Tennessee's offense had time for one more broken record on a night full of them Saturday.

Leading Kent State 71-0 in the fourth quarter, running back Hunter Barnes' 12-yard run broke the program's total offense record with 733 yards, topping the previous record of 724 yards set vs. Missouri in 2022.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee broke the 24-year-old record for points in a quarter after a 37-point first quarter and the modern era record for total points with 71, which it set with Max Gilbert's 21-yard field goal with six minutes, 59 seconds left in the fourth.

The No. 7 Vols (2-0) have scored 50 or more points in their first three games after opening the season with a 69-0 win over Chattanooga and a 51-10 rout of previously ranked NC State in Charlotte last week.

Tennessee reached the 50-point threshold on Dylan Sampson's 14-yard touchdown run with less than eight minutes left in the second quarter.

Sampson tied the modern era program record for rushing touchdowns by a Vols running back with four.