Tennessee football has cracked the top five of one of the top-ranked players in the state. The No. 67 nationally ranked player, No. 2 in the state and No. 5 tight end, Carson Sneed, listed the Vols alongside Auburn, Ole Miss, Louisville and Ohio State. Out of Nashville, he held offers from 13 of 16 SEC schools among countless other Power Five offers. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

In his announcement of his top choices on his Twitter/X, Sneed left a message. "To the coaches who have believed in me through this whole process, I can't say thank you enough. Since I've been 5 years old all I've wanted to do was take the next step and play college football. I believe that these 5 programs will take my talent to the next level. It's nothing but love from me and my family, let's take this next step."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXTigJlzIHJvY2sgaXQgb3V08J+rtvCfj7w8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsZWNBYmVsbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQWxlY0FiZWxuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvYWNoX1JXYWxsYWNlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9S V2FsbGFjZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2Fj aEpvZUNveD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hKb2VDb3g8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hLZWU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoS2VlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JfQWlnYW1hdWE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEJfQWlnYW1hdWE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kOHVSMG82 QnZZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZDh1UjBvNkJ2WTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBDYXJzb24gU25lZWQgKEBjYXJzb25fc25lZWQ1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhcnNvbl9zbmVlZDUvc3RhdHVzLzE3OTc2OTA2 NzgzNTQ1NzEzMzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAzLCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK