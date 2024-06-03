Tennessee football cracks top 5 for in-state 4-star TE Carson Sneed
Tennessee football has cracked the top five of one of the top-ranked players in the state.
The No. 67 nationally ranked player, No. 2 in the state and No. 5 tight end, Carson Sneed, listed the Vols alongside Auburn, Ole Miss, Louisville and Ohio State.
Out of Nashville, he held offers from 13 of 16 SEC schools among countless other Power Five offers.
In his announcement of his top choices on his Twitter/X, Sneed left a message.
"To the coaches who have believed in me through this whole process, I can't say thank you enough. Since I've been 5 years old all I've wanted to do was take the next step and play college football. I believe that these 5 programs will take my talent to the next level. It's nothing but love from me and my family, let's take this next step."
Listed at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, Sneed already has the tools to compete. He can maul in the blocking game but also has soft hands and the athleticism to be used in space as a receiver.
This combination of skillsets fits in well with Tennessee's offense. Josh Heupel has used tight ends such as Princeton Fant, Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles in both the blocking and receiving game already.
After he competed in a game for Donelson Christian Academy last season, Sneed caught up with Shayne Pickering of VolReport and discussed his recruitment.
This included his connection with Vols tight end coach Alec Abeln.
"With Coach Abe, the amount of love he shows to not just me, but my family and the people that I care about that are around me, when I go up there stands out to me," Sneed said.
