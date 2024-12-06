Tennessee football DB Jordan Matthews to enter transfer portal

Tennessee’s defense will lose another contributor to the transfer portal.
Redshirt defensive back Jordan Matthews will transfer after two years in the program following the Vols’ 2024 regular season.
On3 was the first to report Thursday.
Matthews was a four-star prospect in Tennessee’s 2023 signing class. He was rated as the No. 19 player at his position and the seventh-ranked player in Louisiana.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Matthews split time between special teams and the secondary as a freshman in 2023 before ultimately red-shirting.
He played in 12 games in 2024, totaling four tackles and defended two passes. Matthews will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Matthews is the fifth Tennessee player to announce their intentions to transfer when the portal window opens on Dec 9.
He joins offensive lineman Vysen Lang, running back Khalifa Kieth, wide receiver and Kaleb Webb and linebacker Jalen Smith.
