Tennessee football hires former All-SEC DL under Johnny Majors

He has spent time as both a player and coach in the NFL and has college football defensive coordinator experience.

According to a report from On3's Pete Nakos, Josh Heupel is adding Marion Hobby in a defensive analyst role. Hobby was a first-team All-SEC member in 1989 and was named to the program's 100th anniversary team.

Tennessee football has added one of its best defensive players all-time to its coaching staff.

Hobby was a three-year starter with the Vols under Johnny Majors. After his strong career at UT, he was drafted in the third round of the NFL draft by the Vikings. He was traded to the Patriots where he played three seasons.

In 1995, Hobby got his coaching career started. He served as the strength and conditioning coach at UT Martin. The following year, he landed the gig as defensive tackle and strength and conditioning coach at Louisiana-Lafayette. He coached in that role from 1996-97.

In 1998, he returned to his alma mater as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Tennessee.

He stayed in the SEC afterward as the defensive line coach for Ole Miss from 1999-2004. He moved to Clemson after that as the defensive ends coach in 2005.

From there, he landed his first NFL job. He served as defensive ends coach for the Saints from 2006-07. He'd return to college to be Duke's defensive coordinator and defensive line coach from 2008-10.

He then took the job at Clemson as co-defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach from 2011-16. He won the national title with the Tigers in the 2016 campaign.

He'd return to the professional ranks after winning the championship. He hopped as defensive line coach between the Jaguars, Dolphins and Bengals. Most recently, he was in Cincinnati from 2021-24.

On Jan. 6, 2025, the Bengals parted ways with Hobby. This led to him returning again to his alma mater with plenty of experience.

He is initially from Irondale, Alabama.