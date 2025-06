Tennessee football in Top 5 for Thursday 3-star CB commitment

Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel shown on the field prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. (Photo by Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

Tennessee football is in the final five schools for a cornerback that's about to come off the board. Nick Hankins Jr., a three-star corner out of Illinois, will announce his commitment on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. He is choosing between the Vols, Iowa, Ole Miss, Missouri and Illinois.

Hankins is the No. 10 player out of Illinois and the No. 38 cornerback in the class. According to Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith, he may be staying at home to play with the Illini. "Nick Hankins announces on Thursday and it seems to be down to Illinois versus Missouri for his pledge," Smith said. "There could be a late surprise but the Illini should feel confident here." Hankins was at Tennessee for a game day visit on Nov. 23, 2024, to watch the Vols dismantle UTEP. UT won 56-0 in the game. He connected with seconary coach Willie Martinez during his time on campus.