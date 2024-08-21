Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 10 days to go, Tony Robinson, who was one of the most electrifying players in Tennessee program history and an All-SEC quarterback during his nearly two seasons as the Vols’ starter, is selected.

Robinson was a prep standout at Leon High School in Tallahassee, Florida in the early 1980s but was overlooked by nearby Florida State during his recruitment.

Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors, initially wary of adding to an already crowded quarterbacks room, offered Robinson and he ultimately signed with the Vols’ in 1982.

That recruiting class included wide receiver Tim McGee, offensive lineman Bruce Wilkerson and defensive back Charles Davis, all of which were key to Tennessee’s success later in their careers.

For Robinson, his own contributions looked bleak early on. He served as the backup to Alan Cockrell in his first two seasons and seemed destined to play that role again in 1984.

Robinson’s fortunes changed after Cockrell opted to enter the MLB Draft and forgo his senior season.

Robinson made the most of the opportunity that season. He had a breakout game in the Vols’ 43-30 loss at Florida, completing a school-record 29 passes for more than 370 yards and two touchdown pass of 48-plus yards.

One week later, Robinson led Tennessee to one of the most exciting wins of the Majors era against rival Alabama at Neyland Stadium.

Robinson connected with McGee on a 17-yard touchdown pass to pull the Vols within a score in the fourth quarter.

Helped by a punt return from Andre Creamer, Tennessee paid off good field position with a Johnnie Jones touchdown run that trimmed the Crimson Tide lead to one with two minutes left.

Major opted to go for the lead instead of a game-tying extra point and Robinson delivered by diving into the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt that proved to be the difference in a 28-26 victory.

Robinson was set up for an even better season in 1985. He passed for another record 387 yards and two scores in the Vols' season-opening tie with UCLA before heading into Tennessee's clash with eventual Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson and No. 1 Auburn the following week.

Robinson was masterful, weaving through the Tigers' defense for a 39-yard run and tossing a 37-yard touchdown to McGee in the first quarter. By the second quarter, the rout was on after Robinson hit Vince Carter for his second passing touchdown.

By the end of a convincing 38-20 win, Robinson had passed for 259 yards and four touchdowns and was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated the following week.

Robinson's own Heisman campaign was underway, but it came to a screeching halt weeks later against Alabama at Legion Field in Birmingham. In a game Tennessee won, Robinson suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Backup Daryl Dickey took over and managed to help the Vols win their first SEC title 16 years. Tennessee ended the season with a 35-7 thumping of Miami in the Sugar Bowl.