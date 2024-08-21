PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 10, Tony Robinson

Tony Robinson wore No. 10 at Tennessee. (Ricky Rogers / The Tennessean)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With 10 days to go, Tony Robinson, who was one of the most electrifying players in Tennessee program history and an All-SEC quarterback during his nearly two seasons as the Vols’ starter, is selected.

Robinson was a prep standout at Leon High School in Tallahassee, Florida in the early 1980s but was overlooked by nearby Florida State during his recruitment.

Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors, initially wary of adding to an already crowded quarterbacks room, offered Robinson and he ultimately signed with the Vols’ in 1982.

That recruiting class included wide receiver Tim McGee, offensive lineman Bruce Wilkerson and defensive back Charles Davis, all of which were key to Tennessee’s success later in their careers.

For Robinson, his own contributions looked bleak early on. He served as the backup to Alan Cockrell in his first two seasons and seemed destined to play that role again in 1984.

Robinson’s fortunes changed after Cockrell opted to enter the MLB Draft and forgo his senior season.

Robinson made the most of the opportunity that season. He had a breakout game in the Vols’ 43-30 loss at Florida, completing a school-record 29 passes for more than 370 yards and two touchdown pass of 48-plus yards.

One week later, Robinson led Tennessee to one of the most exciting wins of the Majors era against rival Alabama at Neyland Stadium.

Robinson connected with McGee on a 17-yard touchdown pass to pull the Vols within a score in the fourth quarter.

Helped by a punt return from Andre Creamer, Tennessee paid off good field position with a Johnnie Jones touchdown run that trimmed the Crimson Tide lead to one with two minutes left.

Major opted to go for the lead instead of a game-tying extra point and Robinson delivered by diving into the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt that proved to be the difference in a 28-26 victory.

Robinson was set up for an even better season in 1985. He passed for another record 387 yards and two scores in the Vols' season-opening tie with UCLA before heading into Tennessee's clash with eventual Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson and No. 1 Auburn the following week.

Robinson was masterful, weaving through the Tigers' defense for a 39-yard run and tossing a 37-yard touchdown to McGee in the first quarter. By the second quarter, the rout was on after Robinson hit Vince Carter for his second passing touchdown.

By the end of a convincing 38-20 win, Robinson had passed for 259 yards and four touchdowns and was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated the following week.

Robinson's own Heisman campaign was underway, but it came to a screeching halt weeks later against Alabama at Legion Field in Birmingham. In a game Tennessee won, Robinson suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Backup Daryl Dickey took over and managed to help the Vols win their first SEC title 16 years. Tennessee ended the season with a 35-7 thumping of Miami in the Sugar Bowl.

Robinson played professionally for the Richmond Ravens in the now defunct Continental Interstate Football League, but got his shot at the NFL in 1987.

With league players on strike, Robinson, based on the recommendation of his Ravens' coach to Washington Redskins head coach Joe Gibbs, was given an opportunity to play for the franchise as it scrambled to fill out rosters with replacement players for the season.

Robinson was initially a backup, but an injury put him on the field in a Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys. He finished 11-of-18 passing for 152 yards and led the patch work Redskins to a 13-7 upset victory over a Cowboys team that still had a number of NFL players on their roster.

The 2000 film The Replacements is based on the 1987 NFL players strike with main character, fictional quarterback Shane Falco loosely based on Robinson.

Robinson's NFL run was short-lived. He was cut after the strike ended.

At Tennessee, Robinson totaled 3,332 passing yards and 23 touchdowns over three and a half seasons. Both marks rank 19th and 18th in program history, respectively.

