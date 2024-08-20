Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 11 days to go, Joey Kent, who was a two-time All-SEC and record-breaking wide receiver at Tennessee during his four year career between 1993-96, is selected.

Kent arrived at Tennessee by way of J.O. Johnson High School in Huntsville, Alabama in 1992. He played in 11 games as a redshirt freshman in 1993, accounting for 10 receptions for more than 200 yards and five touchdowns, earning Freshman All-SEC recognition.

As a sophomore the following season, Kent swelled his numbers to 36 catches for 470 yards and headlined the Vols' 45-23 win over Virginia Tech in the Gator Bowl with a six-catch, 116 yard performance. It set the stage for an even more prolific junior campaign in 1995.

Kent totaled a career-high 69 receptions and was the first receiver in program history to pass the 1,000-yard mark with 1,055 yards, including three-straight 100-yard games. Among his most memorable catches came on the first play of Tennessee's game against Alabama at Legion Field in Birmingham.

Running a quick slant, Kent gathered in a pass from Peyton Manning and raced past the Crimson Tide defense 80 yards for a touchdown to open the way for a 41-14 rout—the Vols first win over Alabama in 10 years.

Kent broke his own record as a senior in 1996, posting 1,080 yards and had seven games with 100 or more yards. In his final game at Tennessee, Kent had five catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns vs. Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl.