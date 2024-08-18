Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 13, Terry Fair
Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.
In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.
With 13 days to go, Terry Fair, who was a four-year starter and an All-SEC defensive back during Tennessee’s successful run through the mid-1990s, is selected.
Fair came to Knoxville by way of Phoenix, Arizona where he was a standout running back and defensive back at South Mountain High School before signing with the Vols' highly touted 1994 recruiting class.
He saw the field plenty as a freshman that season, totaling 41 tackles, an interception and three pass-breakups, earning Freshman All-SEC recognition. Fair upped those numbers the following year in 1995, accounting for 50 tackles and two takeaways during Tennessee's 11-win campaign.
Fair continued to produce in the Vols' secondary in 1996, recording four interceptions in addition to 33 tackles. He was a key contributor on special teams, too, returning 29 punts for 400 yards and tow scores.
Fair had his best season in 1997 and proved to be a factor in Tennessee's SEC title run as a senior. He had a career-high five interceptions and broke up nine passes. Fair tallied more than 270 punt return yards, perhaps none bigger than his 45-yard return in the third quarter to set up a touchdown drive in the Vols' come-from-behind win over Auburn in the conference championship game in Atlanta.
Fair was the 20th pick in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions where he spent four seasons, making the Pro Football Writer's Association All-Rookie Team in his first year.
His pro career also included stints with the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and St. Louis Rams, but was marked by injuries. Fair joined the coaching ranks after retiring from the NFL, first at Phoenix College and then Tennessee where he served as a graduate assistant in 2013-14.
Fair was the defensive backs coach at Colorado State and Tennessee in 2018.
Fair is tied for 10th all-time at Tennessee in career interceptions with 12 and eighth in passes-defended at 30 over four seasons.