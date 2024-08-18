Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 13 days to go, Terry Fair, who was a four-year starter and an All-SEC defensive back during Tennessee’s successful run through the mid-1990s, is selected.

Fair came to Knoxville by way of Phoenix, Arizona where he was a standout running back and defensive back at South Mountain High School before signing with the Vols' highly touted 1994 recruiting class.

He saw the field plenty as a freshman that season, totaling 41 tackles, an interception and three pass-breakups, earning Freshman All-SEC recognition. Fair upped those numbers the following year in 1995, accounting for 50 tackles and two takeaways during Tennessee's 11-win campaign.

Fair continued to produce in the Vols' secondary in 1996, recording four interceptions in addition to 33 tackles. He was a key contributor on special teams, too, returning 29 punts for 400 yards and tow scores.

Fair had his best season in 1997 and proved to be a factor in Tennessee's SEC title run as a senior. He had a career-high five interceptions and broke up nine passes. Fair tallied more than 270 punt return yards, perhaps none bigger than his 45-yard return in the third quarter to set up a touchdown drive in the Vols' come-from-behind win over Auburn in the conference championship game in Atlanta.