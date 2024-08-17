PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 14, Eric Berry

Tennessee cornerback Eric Berry (14) points to the sky before kickoff against Florida on Sept. 19, 2009 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
Tennessee cornerback Eric Berry (14) points to the sky before kickoff against Florida on Sept. 19, 2009 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. (Adam Brimer/News Sentinel)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 14 days to go, Eric Berry, who was a two-time All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a defensive back during his career at Tennessee between 2007-09, is selected.

Berry drew national attention as a standout player on both offense and defense at Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia. He rushed for more than 1,500 yards and passed for another 1,000 as a senior while totaling 40 tackles and three interceptions as a safety.

A Parade All-American, Gatorade Player of the Year and starter in the U.S. Army All-American, Berry was rated as the No. 1 player in the country by Rivals before signing with the Vols.

Berry made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2007, recording 86 tackles and nabbing five interceptions, including a 96-yard return for a touchdown against Florida and two for a combined 98 yards vs. Arkansas.

His 222 interception returned yard broke Bobby Majors' previous program record of five interceptions returned for 177 yards set in 1970.

Berry, who was tabbed a consensus Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC that season, was key in getting Tennessee to the SEC Championship Game.

Despite the Vols' losing record the following season in 2008, Berry managed 72 tackles and a career-high and nation-leading seven takeaways, two of which were taken back for scores. He was the only player in college football to record an interception in seven different games.

Berry was Tennessee's first unanimous All-American selection since 1990 and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year following the season.

As a junior in 2009, Berry topped his previous career high in tackles with 87 to go along with two more interceptions and one fumble recovery. After being named an All-American for the second-straight season, Berry declared early for the 2010 NFL Draft.

Berry was taken as the fifth overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs and spent all of his nine-year pro career with the franchise.

Berry was a three-time All-Pro selection and five-time Pro Bowler. He combined for 440 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 14 interceptions and five touchdowns with the Chiefs.

During the 2014 season, Berry was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma but after treatment during the offseason, was able to return to the Chiefs in time for the 2015 season. He was named the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year.

Berry's accolades continued even after he retired from football in 2018. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023 and honored during Tennessee's 20-13 win over Texas A&M last season.

The Vols secondary appropriately ended the game with two interceptions on the Aggies' final two drives.

