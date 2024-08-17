Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 14 days to go, Eric Berry, who was a two-time All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a defensive back during his career at Tennessee between 2007-09, is selected.

Berry drew national attention as a standout player on both offense and defense at Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia. He rushed for more than 1,500 yards and passed for another 1,000 as a senior while totaling 40 tackles and three interceptions as a safety.

A Parade All-American, Gatorade Player of the Year and starter in the U.S. Army All-American, Berry was rated as the No. 1 player in the country by Rivals before signing with the Vols.

Berry made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2007, recording 86 tackles and nabbing five interceptions, including a 96-yard return for a touchdown against Florida and two for a combined 98 yards vs. Arkansas.

His 222 interception returned yard broke Bobby Majors' previous program record of five interceptions returned for 177 yards set in 1970.

Berry, who was tabbed a consensus Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC that season, was key in getting Tennessee to the SEC Championship Game.

Despite the Vols' losing record the following season in 2008, Berry managed 72 tackles and a career-high and nation-leading seven takeaways, two of which were taken back for scores. He was the only player in college football to record an interception in seven different games.

Berry was Tennessee's first unanimous All-American selection since 1990 and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year following the season.

As a junior in 2009, Berry topped his previous career high in tackles with 87 to go along with two more interceptions and one fumble recovery. After being named an All-American for the second-straight season, Berry declared early for the 2010 NFL Draft.