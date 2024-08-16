Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 15 days to go, Carl Pickens, who was an All-American wide receiver and finished among one of the top pass-catchers in program history at Tennessee during his career between 1989-91, is selected.

Pickens was a Parade All-American and two-way player at Murphy High School in North Carolina. As a receiver, he caught 71 passes for more than 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns during the school's to the North Carolina Class 1A State Championship as a senior. Defensively, Pickens played safety, nabbing 15 interceptions over three seasons.

After signing with the Vols and redshirting his freshman year in 1988, Pickens starred for Tennessee all over the field in 1989. He caught passes, returned kickoffs and played defensive back that season.

Pickens was named most valuable player in the Vols' 31-27 win over Arkansas in the Cotton Bowl after a game-changing interception. Sporting News tabbed him the top freshman wide receiver in college football and the Knoxville News-Sentinel named him to the All-SEC Freshman Defensive Team.

It set up for an even more productive campaign as a sophomore in 1990. Pickens moved to receiver full time as Tennessee's offense was expected to be one of the best in the country with Andy Kelly at quarterback and a backfield that included Chuck Webb and Tony Thompson.

Though the Vols suffered key injuries that played a factor in them falling short of expectations with ties against nationally ranked Colorado and Auburn and close losses to Alabama and top-ranked Notre Dame, Pickens led the team in receiving with 917 yards and six touchdowns in an SEC title-winning season.

Pickens had six receptions for 87 yards and a 15-yard touchdown in Tennessee's come-from-behind win over Virginia in the Sugar Bowl.

As a senior in 1991, Pickens totaled three 100-yard receiving games against UCLA, Auburn and Florida and finished the season with 877 yards and five scores, earning both All-SEC and All-American recognition.