PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 15, Carl Pickens

Carl Pickens wore No. 15 at Tennessee.
Carl Pickens wore No. 15 at Tennessee. (Robert Johnson / The Tennessean)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With 15 days to go, Carl Pickens, who was an All-American wide receiver and finished among one of the top pass-catchers in program history at Tennessee during his career between 1989-91, is selected.

Pickens was a Parade All-American and two-way player at Murphy High School in North Carolina. As a receiver, he caught 71 passes for more than 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns during the school's to the North Carolina Class 1A State Championship as a senior. Defensively, Pickens played safety, nabbing 15 interceptions over three seasons.

After signing with the Vols and redshirting his freshman year in 1988, Pickens starred for Tennessee all over the field in 1989. He caught passes, returned kickoffs and played defensive back that season.

Pickens was named most valuable player in the Vols' 31-27 win over Arkansas in the Cotton Bowl after a game-changing interception. Sporting News tabbed him the top freshman wide receiver in college football and the Knoxville News-Sentinel named him to the All-SEC Freshman Defensive Team.

It set up for an even more productive campaign as a sophomore in 1990. Pickens moved to receiver full time as Tennessee's offense was expected to be one of the best in the country with Andy Kelly at quarterback and a backfield that included Chuck Webb and Tony Thompson.

Though the Vols suffered key injuries that played a factor in them falling short of expectations with ties against nationally ranked Colorado and Auburn and close losses to Alabama and top-ranked Notre Dame, Pickens led the team in receiving with 917 yards and six touchdowns in an SEC title-winning season.

Pickens had six receptions for 87 yards and a 15-yard touchdown in Tennessee's come-from-behind win over Virginia in the Sugar Bowl.

As a senior in 1991, Pickens totaled three 100-yard receiving games against UCLA, Auburn and Florida and finished the season with 877 yards and five scores, earning both All-SEC and All-American recognition.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0VZMzRFclF1elBJP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Following the season, Pickens declared early for the NFL and was taken in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

He made an immediate impact as a rookie, accounting for 26 catches for 326 yards and a touchdown on his way to being named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Pickens made the Pro Bowl team twice in 1995 and 1996 and tied for most receiving touchdowns with a career-high 17 in 1995.

Pickens had stints with the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys before retiring from football after the 2001 season.

Pickens ranks 10th in total receiving yards at Tennessee all-time with 1,875 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons with the Vols. He was inducted into the Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvdGVubmVzc2VlLWZvb3RiYWxsLWplcnNleS1jb3VudGRvd24t bm8tMTUtY2FybC1waWNrZW5zIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ0ZW5uZXNzZWUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZ0ZW5uZXNzZWUtZm9vdGJhbGwtamVyc2V5LWNvdW50ZG93bi1u by0xNS1jYXJsLXBpY2tlbnMmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE1MSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=