PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 16, Dewey Warren

Dewey Warren wore No. 16 at Tennessee.
Dewey Warren wore No. 16 at Tennessee. (Jack Corn/The Tennessean)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With 16 days to go, Dewey Warren, who passed for more than 3,300 yards during his career at Tennessee and was the quarterback during the program's resurgence under head coach Doug Dickey in the mid 1960s, is selected.

Warren was a standout player at Herschel V. Jenkins High School in Savannah, Georgia where he picked up the nickname, "swamp rat" from his head coach after showing up late to practice one day. The moniker followed Warren the rest of his career, especially at Tennessee.

He signed with the Vols in 1963 to play for then-head coach Jim McDonald, but because of Tennessee's single-wing offense, Warren spent much of his freshman season playing linebacker for the JV team. Then Dickey was hired as head coach after the program had failed to reach a bowl game for the sixth-straight season.

Dickey did away with the run-heavy offense, ditching the single wing in favor of the T-formation. Warren thrived in the new system when starting quarterback Charlie Fulton went down with an injury late in the 1965 season.

Called in for the injured Fulton against Ole Miss, Warren entered the huddle on the field without his helmet, perhaps a sign of nerves in his first significant playing time. But provided a glimpse of a revolutionized offense with him leading the charge in Tennessee's final regular season game against Rose Bowl-bound and No. 5 UCLA in Memphis.

Warren led the Vols to a two-score lead, then had to bring them back after falling behind in the fourth quarter, passing for 274 yards and two touchdowns.

Facing fourth-and-goal with less than a minute left, Warren, who was nursing a pulled groin, rolled to his left. Unable to find an open receiver, he tucked the ball and dove into the endzone to cap a 37-34 victory. Tennessee won its first bowl game in eight years a few weeks later, beating Tulsa, 27-6 in the Bluebonnett Bowl to finish the season 8-1-2.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1ZPYVluTnJwdl9nP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

The unquestioned starter heading into the 1966 season, Warren set records. He attempted 229 passes and completed 136 of them, easily topping the previous school records of 75 and 36, respectively.

Warren was the first Vols passer to top the 1,000-yard mark with 1,716 yards while tossing for 18 touchdowns during Tennessee's eight-win campaign.

Against Syracuse in the Gator Bowl later that season, Warren was named the game's Most Valuable Player after headlining an 18-12 win.

"When you have a boy who can throw like that, you just let him get out and throw all he wants," Dickey told Sports Illustrated.

Warren dealt with injuries during his senior year in 1967, missing parts of the Vols' SEC and national title run, but he was still a major factor. He passed for more than 1,000 yards for the second-straight season and engineered a memorable comeback effort against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, bringing Tennessee from a 19-0 deficit in a 26-24 defeat.

Warren went in the sixth round of the 1968 NFL Draft and played one season for the Cincinnati Bengals before beginning his coaching career at BYU under then-head coach LaVell Edwards.

Like he did as a quarterback at Tennessee, Warren completely changed the Cougars offense in two seasons as a coordinator, turning a run-heavy scheme into a record-breaking passing system.

Warren also had coaching stints at Kansas State, Tennessee and Sewanee.

In the Tennessee record books, Warren ranks 18th all-time with 3,339 passing yards and 27 touchdowns.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvdGVubmVzc2VlLWZvb3RiYWxsLWplcnNleS1jb3VudGRvd24t bm8tMTYtZGV3ZXktd2FycmVuIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ0ZW5uZXNzZWUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZ0ZW5uZXNzZWUtZm9vdGJhbGwtamVyc2V5LWNvdW50ZG93bi1u by0xNi1kZXdleS13YXJyZW4mYzU9MjAyMjczMzE1MSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=