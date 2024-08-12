Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With 19 days to go, Hal Wantland, who passed and rushed for 12 touchdowns during his three-year varsity career at Tennessee between 1963-65, is selected.

Watnland was a Tennessee native from Columbia, deciding to join the in-state Vols at the end Bowden Wyatt's head coaching tenure in 1962. The program was struggling, winning just four games in Wantland's freshman season and missing out on a bowl game for the fifth-straight year.

Jim McDonald took over as Tennessee's head coach in 1963, the first year that Wantland was on the Vols' varsity squad as a sophomore. Wantland carried the ball 51 times for 183 yards and four touchdowns while passing for another four scores that season.

Tennessee hired Doug Dickey as its new head coach in 1964, the third coach to lead the program in as many years. Dickey, who was previously a young assistant coach under Frank Broyles at Arkansas, brought with him a new offense--the t-formation.



Wantland thrived in the offense, totaling more than 220 yards and four touchdowns rushing as a junior. In 1965, Wantland was named a team captain and featured more in the passing game while also winning the Jacob's Trophy--given annually to the SEC's top blocker.

He had 21 receptions for 305 yards and four touchdowns in a season that put Tennessee in the conversation nationally. The Vols won eight games with a one-possession loss to No. 8 Ole Miss as their lone blemish.

In Tennessee final game of the regular season against No. 5 UCLA in Memphis, Wantland scored two touchdowns in a thrilling 37-34 victory.