PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 19, Hal Wantland

Hal Wantland wore No. 19 at Tennessee.
Hal Wantland wore No. 19 at Tennessee. (The Tennessean)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With 19 days to go, Hal Wantland, who passed and rushed for 12 touchdowns during his three-year varsity career at Tennessee between 1963-65, is selected.

Watnland was a Tennessee native from Columbia, deciding to join the in-state Vols at the end Bowden Wyatt's head coaching tenure in 1962. The program was struggling, winning just four games in Wantland's freshman season and missing out on a bowl game for the fifth-straight year.

Jim McDonald took over as Tennessee's head coach in 1963, the first year that Wantland was on the Vols' varsity squad as a sophomore. Wantland carried the ball 51 times for 183 yards and four touchdowns while passing for another four scores that season.

Tennessee hired Doug Dickey as its new head coach in 1964, the third coach to lead the program in as many years. Dickey, who was previously a young assistant coach under Frank Broyles at Arkansas, brought with him a new offense--the t-formation.

Wantland thrived in the offense, totaling more than 220 yards and four touchdowns rushing as a junior. In 1965, Wantland was named a team captain and featured more in the passing game while also winning the Jacob's Trophy--given annually to the SEC's top blocker.

He had 21 receptions for 305 yards and four touchdowns in a season that put Tennessee in the conversation nationally. The Vols won eight games with a one-possession loss to No. 8 Ole Miss as their lone blemish.

In Tennessee final game of the regular season against No. 5 UCLA in Memphis, Wantland scored two touchdowns in a thrilling 37-34 victory.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1ZPYVluTnJwdl9nJmFtcDt0PTQ3MHM/d21vZGU9dHJhbnNw YXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement

Wantland was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 1966 NFL Draft but ended up playing for the Miami Dolphins for one year.

Wantland stayed involved with Tennessee football, returning to help the school's Lettermen's T Club as a secretary-treasurer. He died in 2008 at the age of 63.

In three seasons at Tennessee, Wantland combined for 1,529 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvdGVubmVzc2VlLWZvb3RiYWxsLWplcnNleS1jb3VudGRvd24t bm8tMTktaGFsLXdhbnRsYW5kIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ0ZW5uZXNzZWUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZ0ZW5uZXNzZWUtZm9vdGJhbGwtamVyc2V5LWNvdW50ZG93bi1u by0xOS1oYWwtd2FudGxhbmQmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE1MSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=