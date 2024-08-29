PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 2, Montario Hardesty

Montario Hardesty wore No. 2 at Tennessee.
Montario Hardesty wore No. 2 at Tennessee. (Joe Howell/News Sentinel)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With two days to go, Montario Hardesty, who was one of the most productive running backs in program history and an All-SEC selection in 2009, is selected.

Hardesty was a prolific rusher at New Bern High School in North Carolina, totaling more than 2,000 yards as a senior before signing with Tennessee in 2005.

Hardesty's freshman season with the Vols ended before it really began. He suffered a knee injury in just the third game of the season against Ole Miss that sidelined him for the remainder of the season, but he found his footing the following year.

Back to full health in 2006, Hardesty rushed for a 43-yard touchdown in Tennessee's 35-18 season-opening win over California, setting the stage for a bigger role in the Vols' offense. He became the first Vols running back since Travis Henry to rush for touchdowns in four-straight games that year.

Hardesty's production took a step back in 2007 and 2008 as he battled with start Arian Foster for reps in Tennessee's backfield. After Foster's departure following the 2008 season, Hardesty entered his senior year as the headliner of the Vols' run game.

Hardesty started 13 games and rushed for 1,345 yards--the fourth-best mark among Tennessee running backs all-time. He turned in four 100-yard rushing performances, including 179 yards against Kentucky.

Among Hardesty's most memorable outings was his spin move on a 14-yard touchdown to put the Vols up two scores on South Carolina, helping open the way for a 31-13 rout at Neyland Stadium on Halloween night.

Hardesty was a second round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2010 NFL Draft. He began his coaching career as a special teams coordinator at Norfolk State in 2015.

After a stint at Florida Atlantic, Hardesty returned to Tennessee to join former head coach Jeremy Pruitt's staff as a quality control coach in 2018. He was more recently the wide receivers coach at South Carolina for three seasons.

Hardesty's name is still among the top of Tennessee running backs. His 2,391 yards over five season rank ninth all-time while his 26 touchdowns rank seventh.

