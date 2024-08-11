Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 20 days to go, Travis Henry, who was an All-SEC running back and finished his four year career at Tennessee between 1997-00 as the program's all-time leading rusher, is selected.

Henry was a decorated player before he arrived in Knoxville as a freshman in 1997. He rushed for an astounding 4,087 yards and 34 touchdowns--a Florida state record--as a senior at Frostproof High School on his way to Parade All-American recognition.

In his first season with the Vols, Henry's contributions were minimal. Tennessee's running backs room included Jamal Lewis and Shawn Bryson that season as the Vols won their first SEC title in more than a decade.

Henry played a bigger role the following season during Tennessee's 1998 national championship run, accounting for 970 yards on 176 carries. He scored four touchdowns, including the game-winning score in a late comeback win over Arkansas that kept the Vols unbeaten.

After positing another 790 yards and eight touchdowns in 1999, Henry had his best season as a senior in 2000. He rushed 253 times for 1,314 yards and 11 touchdowns and was tabbed First Team All-SEC.