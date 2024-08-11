PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 20, Travis Henry

Travis Henry wore No. 20 at Tennessee.
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With 20 days to go, Travis Henry, who was an All-SEC running back and finished his four year career at Tennessee between 1997-00 as the program's all-time leading rusher, is selected.

Henry was a decorated player before he arrived in Knoxville as a freshman in 1997. He rushed for an astounding 4,087 yards and 34 touchdowns--a Florida state record--as a senior at Frostproof High School on his way to Parade All-American recognition.

In his first season with the Vols, Henry's contributions were minimal. Tennessee's running backs room included Jamal Lewis and Shawn Bryson that season as the Vols won their first SEC title in more than a decade.

Henry played a bigger role the following season during Tennessee's 1998 national championship run, accounting for 970 yards on 176 carries. He scored four touchdowns, including the game-winning score in a late comeback win over Arkansas that kept the Vols unbeaten.

After positing another 790 yards and eight touchdowns in 1999, Henry had his best season as a senior in 2000. He rushed 253 times for 1,314 yards and 11 touchdowns and was tabbed First Team All-SEC.

Henry was taken in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills where he played four seasons, becoming the fourth-leading rusher in franchise history with 3,849 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Henry was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2005 and totaled 1,211 rushing yards and seven touchdowns along with 22 receptions for 179 yards in 2006.

Nearly 25 years after he played his last game with the Vols, Henry still stands atop the Tennessee records books with 3,078 rushing yards, 556 attempts and 100-yard performances with 15.

