Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 23 days to go, Tommy West, who played baseball for two seasons and was on All-SEC tight end at Tennessee in 1973-75, is selected.

West played at Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Georgia and was drafted by the Chicago Cubs as an outfielder in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft before ultimately signing with Bill Battle's Vols program as a freshman in 1972.

He made limited contributions mainly as a tailback and on special teams during his sophomore season, but was more of a factor in Tennessee's offense the following year in 1974.

Just days before the Vols hosted Kansas in week 3 that season, the coaching staff moved West to tight end and by the seventh game against TCU, he was starting at the position.

West had 14 receptions for nearly 250 yards, and though he didn't score, he was on the receiving end of one of the longest non-scoring plays in program history--an 81-yard gain on a pass from Condredge Holloway in a 21-21 tie with Vanderbilt.

West totaled 575 yards and four touchdowns on 16 receptions in three seasons, finishing among the most productive tight ends in program history.

West split his time between football and baseball in 1974-75. He batted .367 during his senior season and was named All-SEC.