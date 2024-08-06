Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With 25 days to go, Jay Graham, who was one of the most productive running backs in Tennessee program history and a two-time All-SEC selection between 1993-96, is selected.

Graham was a record-setting and All-State player at Concord High School in Concord, North Carolina before signing with the Vols in 1993.

After serving as a reserve back in his first two seasons, Graham's best season came as a junior in 1995 when he rushed for 1,438 yards and 12 touchdowns on 272 carries.

He totaled 154 rushing yards, including a 69-yard touchdown run late in the first half that sparked the Vols' offense in a 20-14 victory over No. 4 Ohio State in the Citrus Bowl to complete an 11-win season.

Graham accounted for nearly 800 yards on 179 carries during his senior season in 1996. His most memorable play that season was a game-winning 79-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes to beat Alabama, 20-13.