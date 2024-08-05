Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 26 days to go, Willie Gault, who starred for Tennessee as a wide receiver and kickoff returner with world-class speed and was an All-American in both football and track between 1979-82, is selected.

Gault was a standout football and track star at Griffin High School in Georgia before signing with the Vols in 1979. He made limited contributions as a freshman, catching three passes for 95 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown reception in Tennessee's 51-18 win over Utah.

Gault had a record-breaking campaign as a sophomore in 1980, setting a single-season record for kickoffs returns for touchdowns with three, one of which went for 98 yards to headline a 51-13 victory against Vanderbilt in Nashville.

As a receiver, Gault had 14 receptions for 240 yards and a 48-yard touchdown catch in a 51-13 rout of Kentucky that season.

Gault upped his receiving numbers in each of his last two seasons with the Vols, turning a career-best 668 yards and four scores on 50 catches as a senior in 1982, earning both All-SEC and All-America status.