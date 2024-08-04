Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 27 days to go, Al Wilson, who was a decorated linebacker and was named All-SEC and All-American while serving as a key contributor on Tennessee's national championship team 1998, is selected.

Wilson was a standout prospect at Jackson-Central Merry High School in Jackson, Tennessee, playing both sides of the ball. During his senior season in 1994, Wilson totaled 163 tackles ans caused three fumbles while rushing for 1,160 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense.

Wilson was tabbed the West Tennessee Player of the Year and a High School All-American before signing with the Vols in 1995.

As a freshman, Wilson played in 12 games, splitting time between special teams and reserve linebacker where he racked up 25 tackles during Tennessee's 11-win campaign, which included a top three finish in the polls.

Wilson earned a starting role in 1996, finishing second on the team in tackles with 87, including eight tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and three pass break-ups. He battled injuries as a junior in 1997, but still managed 83 tackles and a First Team All-SEC selection.