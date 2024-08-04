Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 27, Al Wilson
Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.
In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.
With 27 days to go, Al Wilson, who was a decorated linebacker and was named All-SEC and All-American while serving as a key contributor on Tennessee's national championship team 1998, is selected.
Wilson was a standout prospect at Jackson-Central Merry High School in Jackson, Tennessee, playing both sides of the ball. During his senior season in 1994, Wilson totaled 163 tackles ans caused three fumbles while rushing for 1,160 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense.
Wilson was tabbed the West Tennessee Player of the Year and a High School All-American before signing with the Vols in 1995.
As a freshman, Wilson played in 12 games, splitting time between special teams and reserve linebacker where he racked up 25 tackles during Tennessee's 11-win campaign, which included a top three finish in the polls.
Wilson earned a starting role in 1996, finishing second on the team in tackles with 87, including eight tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and three pass break-ups. He battled injuries as a junior in 1997, but still managed 83 tackles and a First Team All-SEC selection.
Wilson's most recognized season came in his final campaign in 1998.
A team captain and one of Tennessee's most vocal leaders, Wilson recorded 77 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. He caused five fumbles, three of which came in a record performance and overtime win against Florida.
Similar games by Wilson and a dominant defense allowed the Vols to pull out a number of close games to finish unbeaten in the regular season and reach the SEC Championship Game for the second-straight season.
After coming from behind again to beat Mississippi State, Tennessee clinched a berth in the inaugural BCS National Championship Game in the Fiesta Bowl against Florida State.
Wilson, who earned consensus All-American honors that season, capped his career by helping the Vols to their first national title in 31 years with a 23-16 victory over the Seminoles at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on Jan. 4, 1999
Wilson was a first round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 1999 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons with the franchise, accounting for more than 700 tackles, 21.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and five interceptions in 125 career games before retiring in 2008.
In 2021, Wilson was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame, becoming the 21st former Tennessee player to be selected.
