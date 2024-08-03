Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With 28 days to go, Gene McEver, who starred for Tennessee as a tailback between 1928-31 and was the program's first All-American, is selected.

McEver played at Virginia High School in Bristol, Virginia and joined the Vols in 1928. He was an immediate standout in Tennessee's offense under head coach Robert Neyland at tailback.

Against Alabama that season, McEver returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and caught another from quarterback Bobby Dodd in a 15-13 victory

As a sophomore in 1929, McEver had one of the best individual seasons from a Vols player.

A member of the “Flamin’ Sophs,” McEver accounted for 130 points--a single-season record that still stands--while helping Tennessee to a 9-0-1 record.

McEver was voted a unanimous All-American and Neyland later called him, "the best player I ever coached...The best I ever saw."

After missing the 1930 season with a knee injury, McEver was tabbed to the All-Southern Conference Team for the third time and the Second Team All-American as a senior in 1931.

McEver totaled 44 touchdowns over three seasons in his college career.

One year after leaving Tennessee, McEver began his coaching career as an assistant at Davidson in North Carolina. After four seasons, he was elevated to head coach, a role he held for eight years between 1936-43.

McEver had coaching stints at North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

In 1954, McEver completed another first for Tennessee, becoming the first former player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.