Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 29 days to go, Inquoris "Inky" Johnson, who began his career at Tennessee a defensive back but later became a renowned motivational speaker after a career-ending, life-threatening injury in 2006, is selected.

Johnson played at Alonzo A. Crim Comprehensive High School in Atlanta before signing with the Vols in 2004.

By his junior season in 2006, Johnson was a starter and poised for the NFL Draft with 41 tackles and 10 pass breakups in 23 games, but in a game against Air Force on Sept. 9 at Neyland Stadium, one play changed that trajectory.

As Johnson went to go for what looked a routine tackle, he fell to the turf and blacked out. The clavian artery near his collar bone had ruptured and emergency surgery was performed to save his life.

Johnson right arm was paralyzed and his football career ended for good, but he used the life-changing experience for good.