Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With 30 days to go, Jim Weatherford, who was an All-SEC and All-American defensive back at Tennessee between 1965-68, is selected.

Weatherford came to Knoxville by way of Dalton High School in Georgia and started out as a wing back on the Vols' freshman team in 1965. He apparently made an impression as a newcomer with the Tennessee football media guide describing him as, "an eager, alert youngster whose fondness for striking a blow captured coaches' fancy in spring drills."

Weatherford lead the freshman team in receiving with 10 receptions for 109 yards, but by the time he reached varsity as a sophomore in 1966, he had moved to defensive back.

He appeared in 10 games that season and recorded an interception during Tennessee's run to the Gator Bowl.