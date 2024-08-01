Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 30, Jim Weatherford
Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.
In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.
With 30 days to go, Jim Weatherford, who was an All-SEC and All-American defensive back at Tennessee between 1965-68, is selected.
Weatherford came to Knoxville by way of Dalton High School in Georgia and started out as a wing back on the Vols' freshman team in 1965. He apparently made an impression as a newcomer with the Tennessee football media guide describing him as, "an eager, alert youngster whose fondness for striking a blow captured coaches' fancy in spring drills."
Weatherford lead the freshman team in receiving with 10 receptions for 109 yards, but by the time he reached varsity as a sophomore in 1966, he had moved to defensive back.
He appeared in 10 games that season and recorded an interception during Tennessee's run to the Gator Bowl.
Weatherford's role increased in 1967. He played in 10 games and nabbed two interceptions, adding to the Vols' then-school record 26 interceptions on their way to a 9-win season and SEC Championship.
As a senior in 1968, Weatherford had his best season, earning First Team All-American honors and All-SEC recognition from United Press International. His most memorable play was a blocked would-be game-winning field goal as time expired to help Tennessee beat Alabama, 10-9 at Neyland Stadium.
Weatherford was taken by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1969 NFL Draft and spent one season with the franchise, playing in 14 games with one interception and recovering a fumble and returning 74 yards for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.
