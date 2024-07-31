Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 31 days to go, Curt Watson, who was a standout fullback and three-time All-SEC player at Tennessee in the late 1968-70, is selected.

Watson was a Crossville, Tennessee native and played at Cumberland County High School before signing with the Vols in 1968. Known as the "Crossville Comet," Watson made an immediate impact as a sophomore during Tennessee's SEC Championship run in 1969.

Watson rushed for more than 600 yards on 146 carries and averaged 5.5 yards per carry that season, but swelled those numbers the following year as a junior.

During the Vols' 10-win campaign in 1970, Watson carried the ball 190 times for nearly 800 yards, helping lead Tennessee to the Sugar Bowl in head coach Bill Battle's first season.

As a senior in 1971, Watson racked up 766 yards on 193 carries as the Vols won nine games for the third-straight season, including a 14-13 victory over Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.

Watson powered through a rib injury in the second half and scored the go-ahead touchdown late in his final game at Tennessee.