Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 31, Curt Watson
Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.
In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
With 31 days to go, Curt Watson, who was a standout fullback and three-time All-SEC player at Tennessee in the late 1968-70, is selected.
Watson was a Crossville, Tennessee native and played at Cumberland County High School before signing with the Vols in 1968. Known as the "Crossville Comet," Watson made an immediate impact as a sophomore during Tennessee's SEC Championship run in 1969.
Watson rushed for more than 600 yards on 146 carries and averaged 5.5 yards per carry that season, but swelled those numbers the following year as a junior.
During the Vols' 10-win campaign in 1970, Watson carried the ball 190 times for nearly 800 yards, helping lead Tennessee to the Sugar Bowl in head coach Bill Battle's first season.
As a senior in 1971, Watson racked up 766 yards on 193 carries as the Vols won nine games for the third-straight season, including a 14-13 victory over Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.
Watson powered through a rib injury in the second half and scored the go-ahead touchdown late in his final game at Tennessee.
Watson played two seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers before enlisting in the U.S. Navy.
After going through flight school, Watson was a Navy pilot for 11 years, including a four-year stint with the would famous Blue Angels.
Watson is ranked as the 10th all-time rusher in Tennessee history after totaling 2,364 yards and 22 touchdowns over three seasons. He was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––