Tennessee Football Jersey Countdown: No. 32, Hubert Simpson
Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.
In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.
With 32 days to go, Hubert Simpson, who burst onto the scene in 1979 and helped Tennessee to one of the first signature wins under third-year head coach Johnny Majors, is selected.
From down the road in Athens, Tennessee, Simpson played at McMinn County High School before joining the Vols in 1976. It took some time for him to impact Tennessee's offense, but he had a memorable--and historic--starting debut against No. 13 Notre Dame at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 10, 1979.
Coming off of an upset loss to Rutgers at home the week before, the Vols reversed course vs. the Fighting Irish. Behind Simpson and quarterback Jimmy Streater, Tennessee routed Notre Dame, 40-18.
Playing fullback, Simpson tied a program record with four rushing touchdowns to go along with 117 yards, out-shining touted Fighting Irish Vagas Ferguson, who was held to just 88 yards and was stopped by the Tennessee defense in a game-altering goal-line stand in the first half.
Simpson had his most productive season that year, rushing for 792 yards and six touchdowns on 157 carries.
In three seasons, Simpson combined for 1,516 yards and 11 scores, which ranks 32nd in program history.
