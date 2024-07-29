Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 33 days to go, Johnnie Jones, who finished his Tennessee career between 1981-84 as the program’s first-ever 1,000 yard rusher, is selected.

Jones’ football career began at Munford High School in Munford, Tennessee where he rushed for 4,547 yards and 47 touchdowns over four seasons as an All-State running back.

Jones signed with the Vols in 1981 as part of a recruiting class that included quarterback and future Major League Baseball coach Alan Cockrell and linebacker Reggie McKenzie.

As a freshman, Jones’ contributions were limited. He totaled just 25 yards and four carries in a backup role, but moved up the depth chart as a sophomore in 1982.

Earning the starting spot in the running backs rotation that year, Jones rushed for more than 420 yards and four touchdowns.

Jones battled injuries in the first half of his junior campaign in 1983, but made a significant impact in his return. He scored on a 66-yard run in the final minutes that proved to be the difference in a 41-34 victory over No. 11 Alabama at Legion Field in Birmingham.

A few weeks later, Jones broke the Tennessee single-game rushing record set by Stanley Morgan nine years before with 234 yards in the Vols’ 7-0 win against Rutgers. He broke that record in the regular season finale vs. Vanderbilt with a 248-yard rushing performance.

By the end of the season, Jones had accounted for a program-record 1,116 yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries.