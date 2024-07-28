Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 34 days to go, Travis Stephens, who was an All-SEC and All-American running back at Tennessee between 1997-01, is selected.

An in-state standout at Northeast High School in Clarksville, Stephens signed with the Vols after rushing for more than 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in four seasons.

Stephens entered a crowded running backs room as a freshman at Tennessee in 1997 that included Travis Henry, Jamal Lewis and Shawn Bryson. He played in eight games, but carried the ball just nine times for 36 yards during the Vols' SEC Championship run that season.

A year later, Stephens appeared in 13 games, starting in four and accounting for nearly 500 yards and four touchdowns in a season that Tennessee went unbeaten and won the BCS National Championship Game in 1998.

After red-shirting in 1999, Stephens was second in the running backs rotation behind Henry in 2000, rushing for 359 yards and seven scores, but his best season was still ahead.