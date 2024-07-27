Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 35 days to go, William Howard, who was a four-year letterwinner and All-SEC running back at Tennessee between 1984-87 before a productive two-year stint in the NFL, is selected.

Howard signed with the Vols out of Lima Senior High School in Ohio in 1984, and was a reserve running back on Tennessee's 1985 SEC Championship team that beat Miami in the Sugar Bowl.

Howard had his best campaign as a junior in 1986, rushing for nearly 800 yards and 14 touchdowns in just eight games. He was key in helping turn the Vols' season around after a 2-5 start. Tennessee won its last five games to finish 7-5, and Howard was named Second Team All-SEC.

Over four seasons, Howard accounted for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns on 398 carries, and caught 70 passes for more than 600 yards and another score.

Howard remains in the Vols' record books in consecutive rushes by the same player with 16 against Ole Miss in 1986.