Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With 36 days to go, Ed Molinski, who was an All-American player that starred for Tennessee on both the offensive and defensive lines between 1938-40, is selected.

Molinski played for Paul Brown, the future NFL Hall of Fame coach for the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, at Massillon Washington High School in Ohio before joining Tennessee as a freshman in 1937.

Molinski starred as a guard on the Vols' offensive line, and was a key contributor on the defensive line where he helped every opponent on Tennessee's schedule scoreless in 1939--an NCAA record.

The Vols limited teams to just 2.2 yards per play and 103.3 yards per game that season, dominating teams on their way to an unbeaten regular season and Rose Bowl berth under head coach Robert Neyland.

Molinski was named an All-American in 1939 and 1940.

A state heavyweight boxing champion in Ohio, Molinski was a captain on Tennessee's boxing team and late a Golden Glove Semifinalst an amateur.

Following his playing career, Molinksi joined the United State Marine Corps during World War II before becoming an assistant football coach and professor at both Memphis State and Mississippi State.

Molinski practiced medicine in Memphis for more than 30 years, serving as a team doctor for the Memphis State football program and professional boxers.

Molinski was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1990.